Friday’s forecast is hot & humid!

While all eyes are on the east coast and Hurricane Florence, a bit closer to home in Alabama we will be mostly quiet for a late summer day...
It’s was mild and muggy start to our morning, but now we are turning up the heat - highs easily make their way into the low and even mid 90s for central/south Alabama.
Our wind shifts and being to come out of the north thanks to the outer most periphery of Florence, which will help limit the amount of moisture in the atmosphere in the deep South. With only a few pop up showers and storms, the majority of our area will remain dry throughout the afternoon with only about a 1 in 5 shot of getting rained on today and for the next few days.
