Friday Night Fever Week 4: Scores & highlights

Prattville takes on Central Phenix City
September 14, 2018 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 10:24 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s week 4 of Friday Night Football Fever!

The WSFA 12 News team will be all traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

Friday, Sept. 14:

St. James vs. Montgomery Academy

ACA vs. Montgomery Catholic

Pike Road vs. Southside Selma

Prattville vs. Central-Phenix City

Autauga Academy vs. Springwood

Carroll vs. Tallassee

Headland vs. Trinity

Andalusia vs. Monroe County

Opp vs. Houston Academy

Zion Chapel vs. Luverne

Charles Henderson vs. Oxford

Wetumpka vs. Opelika

Stanhope Elmore vs. Calera

Lanier vs, Eufaula

Hooper vs. Lowndes Academy

Marbury vs. Demopolis

Holtville vs. Childersburg

Greenville vs. Valley

Highland Home vs. Calhoun

Glewood vs. Morgan Academy

Beuregard vs, Rehobeth

Beulah vs. PCA

Highlights will be posted to this story following Friday Night Football Fever at 10 p.m.

