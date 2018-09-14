Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with Mueller investigation

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, in Washington. A federal judge in Washington has denied Paul Manafort's request to move his second trial from the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says Manafort hasn't shown that he couldn't pick an impartial jury in the District of Columbia due to pre-trail publicity. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana)