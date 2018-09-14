Montgomery school board approves new budget

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved its budget for the new fiscal year.
The spending plan shows more than $231 million in expenditures. That’s about 9.7 million more than the school system is expected to bring in.
Money used in the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School will go to help pay for the shortfall.
System leaders called on Montgomery city leaders Thursday night for more support. MPS superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said MPS receives the state minimum millage rate at 10 million, while other cities like Birmingham and Huntsville are in the mid-20s range.
