Selma mayor, city council president talk budget

“One thing it impacts is our credit rating. When we operate in a deficit that is not good for our credit rating inside the city of Selma. Number two we are possibly looking at cutting services inside the city of Selma. The council says they want to cut, well they have to make a decision on what they want to cut. Most of the services we provide are fundamental services which will impact all the lives here inside the city. Thirdly if we do not have a reserve in place any catastrophe, God forbid, comes to the city of Selma we could not respond or react to it. That is not the position we should have the city or the citizens inside this city in,” said Melton.