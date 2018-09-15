1 dead, 3 injured after early morning ATV crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A multi-ATV vehicle crash resulted in the death of one man and the injury of three others, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
According to ALEA, Ryan Scott Mask, 26, was one of several people riding ATVs around midnight on Walker Ferry Road near Elkahatchee Road near Alex City.
The Polaris RZR ATV Mask was operating collided with another Polaris RZR ATV causing multiple injuries. Mask, a passenger who rode with Mask, the drive of the second ATV and his passenger were all transported to Russell Medical Center.
ALEA said Mask was pronounced dead at the center. According to Troopers, Mask was not wearing a helmet or a restraining system at the time of the crash.
