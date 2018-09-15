Elba woman hit by truck, killed while crossing road after ball game

Pamela Jan Clements, 60, was crossing the road, heading back to her vehicle after a ball game, when she was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
COFFEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An Elba woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to Captain Tracy Nelson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. on Alabama 87, about 10 miles north of Elba in the Zion Chapel community. Pamela Jan Clements, 60, was crossing the road, heading back to her vehicle after a ball game, when she was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up.

Clements died from her injuries at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

