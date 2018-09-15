Faulkner cruises in home opener

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Consistent scoring. That’s what the Faulkner Eagles (2-1) brought to the table in their 42-20 win over Union College (1-2) Saturday.
The Eagles scored in every quarter of their home opener at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium behind Mason Blocker’s 293 passing yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target Saturday? The 5-foot-10 Reagan Amos.
Amos, who has nets for hands, hauled in seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Faulkner sliced through Union’s defense through both the air and on the ground. The Eagles outrushed the Bulldogs 169-32 behind Justin Lewis’s 110 yards rushing.
Blocker and Amos tee’d things off Saturday with a screen pass that Amos took 38 yards for the score in the first quarter. Then in the second, Lewis logged his lone rushing score from 2 yards out to give Faulkner a 14-0 lead.
Union College would answer before the half to trail by only seven heading into the break.
Faulkner’s offense began to separate itself from the Bulldog defense. The Eagles doubled their scoring output in the third quarter behind a Josh Gaines rushing touchdown and Blocker’s second passing touchdown of the game, this one falling into the hands of Kendrick Furness.
Faulkner tacked on 14 more in the fourth to seal the game.
The Eagles are back home next Saturday where they will host Cincinnati Christian University at noon.
