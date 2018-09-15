FEMA stages supplies at 2 Montgomery locations

FEMA stages supplies at 2 Montgomery locations
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Department of Homeland Security personnel deliver supplies to Santa Ana community residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 that 54 percent of FEMA personnel were not qualified for their position in October 2017, a month after the Category 4 storm hit the U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File) (Carlos Giusti)
September 15, 2018 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 3:03 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - FEMA is staging Florence relief supplies at at least two locations in Montgomery.

According to FEMA, water and shelf stable meals are in-transit to Maxwell Air Force Base, where they will be staged for use in the Carolinas, if necessary.

FEMA will also stage supplies at Alabama State University, according to the university. Pineleaf Street by the football stadium will be closed until Wednesday, because the supplies trailers will be stored there until they need to be deployed.

Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm Friday, but it continues to batter the coast.

Copyright 2018 WSFA. All rights reserved.