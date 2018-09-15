FEMA stages supplies at 2 Montgomery locations

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - FEMA is staging Florence relief supplies at at least two locations in Montgomery.
According to FEMA, water and shelf stable meals are in-transit to Maxwell Air Force Base, where they will be staged for use in the Carolinas, if necessary.
FEMA will also stage supplies at Alabama State University, according to the university. Pineleaf Street by the football stadium will be closed until Wednesday, because the supplies trailers will be stored there until they need to be deployed.
Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm Friday, but it continues to batter the coast.
