First Alert: Hot and humid weekend ahead

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Abundant heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend, and any rain showers will be few and far between.
Saturday and Sunday will host highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. A few isolated, pop-up showers are possible, but more of you will stay dry and hot.
Believe it or not, Florence is bringing us this drier weather. Florence is causing our winds to shift and come out of the north, and therefore drier air is filtering into the area. Rain chances stay on the lower-end through the middle of next week.
