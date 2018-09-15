No injuries after fire in Red Robin kitchen area

There was a kitchen fire in Red Robin at EastChase Saturday afternoon. (Source: Kimberly Davis)
By WSFA Staff | September 15, 2018 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 4:32 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at Red Robin in EastChase Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jason Cupps, units arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming from the roof and kitchen areas. The fire was contained to the vent system with minimal extension into the roof structure.

Video taken by a WSFA viewer shows smoke billowing from the roof of the restaurant.

Cupps said everyone in the restaurant had exited before MFR units arrived. No civilians or fire personnel were injured.

