Player airlifted to hospital during Florala-Brantley football game

Florala, AL (WSFA) - It was a scary moment during the Florala vs. Brantley High School football game Friday night as one of the players had to be airlifted to the hospital.
Florala Wildcats wide receiver Caleb Wood suffered what head coach Scott Mason called “a blow to the head” and had to be airlifted to Dothan.
Coach Mason informed WSFA 12 News that Wood was moving both his arms and legs and was conscious. Mason said Wood seemed to be improving and, “we are encouraged that he will be okay.”
The football game was delayed for an hour, but Brantley would eventually go on to defeat Florala 34-6.
