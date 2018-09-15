Police search for suspect in Tuskegee business burglary

Video shows the burglary suspect breaking into a soda machine and picking up items throughout the Tuskegee business. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | September 15, 2018 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 3:42 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Friday morning burglary investigation.

Officers responded to 410 East Martin Luther King Highway at 3 a.m. Friday in reference to a business alarm call. When they arrived, they found a large hole on the south side of the business.

Investigators say the suspect used a metal pipe to create the hole and enter the business. Video shows the suspect breaking into a soda machine and picking up items throughout the business.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app or online.

