Troy topples Nebraska in upset

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The latest powerhouse school to fall on the sword of the Troy Trojans now includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Neal Brown’s Trojans went into Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium and upset the Cornhuskers 24-19 Saturday.
Two BJ Smith rushing touchdowns led the way for Troy behind a defense that was able to force three Nebraska turnovers - including one with 2 minutes and 15 seconds left in the game.
Cedarius Rookard added a returned punt touchdown for the Trojans in the second quarter to help bring down the Big 10′s Nebraska.
It’s Troy’s second upset in as many seasons. Last year the Trojans entered LSU’s Death Valley and defeated the LSU Tigers 24-21.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.