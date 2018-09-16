Alabama student shot at off-campus restaurant, suspect in custody

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Tuscaloosa restaurant.
University of Alabama police say a student was shot at Another Broken Egg on Jack Warner Parkway at approximately 12:45 p.m. The student was shot in the arm and injuries do not appear to be serious. Police say the victim appears to be an innocent bystander.
The suspect was arrested almost immediately, police say.
University of Alabama police say there is no danger to the campus community.
