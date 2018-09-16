First Alert: Another Day of Warmer than Normal Heat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The heat is far from over! Highs this afternoon will soar into the mid 90s and heat index values will be 100°+. Similar to yesterday, a rogue shower could pop-up, but most all of you will stay dry.
Mostly clear skies will linger through the middle of the upcoming workweek, and therefore temperatures will climb to the low to mid 90s each afternoon.
This heat is much warmer than normal, as the average high temperature for September 16th is 87°. Although the first day of fall is this Saturday, summer in Alabama is far from over!
As for Florence, all eyes are still on the Carolinas and Virginia. Florence is now a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph, but is still dangerous and deadly. Flooding is the main threat with this storm.
Central and western NC and southwest VA could experience an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain, with storm total accumulations of 15 to 20 inches in western North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center says that this amount of rain will “produce catastrophic flash flooding, prolonged significant river flooding, and an elevated risk for landslides in western North Carolina and far southwest Virginia.” In southern NC and northern SC, an additional 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of 8 inches, is possible. This will also likely cause flash flooding and exacerbate the river flooding. The NHC says that when all is said and done, storm total accumulations of 30 to 40 inches are likely in southeast North Carolina.
Florence’s center will move across the western Carolinas today and then re-curve over the Ohio Valley and Northeast U.S. Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WSFA. All rights reserved.