First Alert: Another Day of Warmer than Normal Heat

Central and western NC and southwest VA could experience an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain, with storm total accumulations of 15 to 20 inches in western North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center says that this amount of rain will “produce catastrophic flash flooding, prolonged significant river flooding, and an elevated risk for landslides in western North Carolina and far southwest Virginia.” In southern NC and northern SC, an additional 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of 8 inches, is possible. This will also likely cause flash flooding and exacerbate the river flooding. The NHC says that when all is said and done, storm total accumulations of 30 to 40 inches are likely in southeast North Carolina.