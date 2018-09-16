ASU falls on road to No. 8 Kennesaw State

Kennesaw, GA (WSFA) - In a game that was delayed over an hour, it was a game the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) would lose to No. 8 Kennesaw State (2-1) 62-13.
The Hornets hung around in the early going. After the Owls took a 7-0 lead nearly two minutes into the game, Alabama State turned a Kennesaw fumble into points.
Hunter Hanson knocked through a 29-yard field goal and at the by the end of the first, Alabama State only trailed 14-3.
The Hornet recovered another forced fumble but were unable to do anything with it. That’s when the Owls took flight.
Kennesaw State scored again to make it 21-3 and ASU just couldn’t keep up trading a field goal shortly afterwards.
Kennesaw State would strike three more times before carrying a 42-6 lead into halftime.
Not much got going for Alabama State out of the break. The Owls returned the opening kick of the second half for a touchdown and added a field goal shortly thereafter.
ASU quarterback DJ Pearson threw a touchdown Tyrek Allen with 9:31 left to play in the third quarter and that wrapped up the scoring for ASU Saturday evening.
ASU will return to ASU Stadium next Saturday where they’ll be visited by Grambling State. That game will kick 6 p.m.
