B’ham police searching for suspect who shot at officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, an off-duty officer reported shots being fired at the 400 block of 9th St W. An officer from the West Precinct came across a vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.
The suspect stopped at the 500 block of 9th St W and exited the vehicle armed with a rifle. The suspect fired shots at the officer and one officer was able to return fire before the suspect fled in a vehicle.
There was damage to two patrol cars but no reported injuries to the officers. A person was transported from the initial scene to the hospital for treatment. That victim is in stable condition at this time.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
