Pros to tee off in 2nd Guardian Championship Golf Tournament

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The pros will be teeing off once again at the Robert Trent Jones golf trail in Prattville for the second Guardian Championship Golf Tournament.
"This is where young professionals that are just coming out of college are trying to make it on the many tours. They try to make it to this tour to get to the LPGA,” said Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Golf Director Mike Beverly.
The Guardian Championship is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA.
"It’s near their year-end, and the top 10 on the money list at the end of the year will make it to the LPGA. We’re excited to have the top 15 players on the money list here fighting for those ten spots,” Beverly said.
Only ten spots to fill, but officials are expecting 120 female golfers from all over the globe to be competing.
"It’s a huge international field with full representation from over 26 countries around the world,” Beverly said.
Although the tournament is considered to be the minor leagues, officials say the quality of golf is more like that of the major leagues.
“It’s just as good as the LPGA players, especially when the top 15 to 25 players posted a winning score last year. I believe it was 14 under for three rounds, which was right in line with the LPGA players,” said Beverly. “They play the same course and we play the same and set up the same distance.”
There will be several events to follow throughout the week. A list of events can be seen below:
- Tuesday - Putting competition for Guardian Credit Union members from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the branch at 1794 E. Main Street in Prattville
- Wednesday - Alabama Power Junior Clinic at 10 a.m. at RTJ Capitol Hill. Pro-Am in the afternoon.
- Thursday - Guardian Championship Pro-AM
- Friday - First day of competition. Begins at 7 a.m. Admission is free. Players will do the coin toss at the Prattville vs. Enterprise and Sidney Lanier vs. Carver high school football games. Both games start at 7 p.m.
- Saturday - Second day of competition. Tee time is 7 a.m.
- Sunday - Final day of competition. Tee time is 8 a.m. with completion around 3 p.m. Awards ceremony immediately following play.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.