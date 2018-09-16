Tuskegee wrestles road win away from Clark-Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers saw their record move in the right direction Saturday. Tuskegee (2-1, 1-0) went on the road and took care of business, defeating the Clark-Atlanta Panthers (0-3, 0-2) 24-17 in a hard-fought battle.
In their SWAC opener, the Golden Tigers scored 14 unanswered in the fourth to steal a win for head coach Willie Slater.
Backup quarterback Ahmad Deramus got the start for Tuskgee and arrived ready to play. All he did was throw for 209 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Peyton Ramzy - a touchdown of the 55-yard variety.
Clark-Atlanta skated out to an 8-3 lead in the first quarter and forced a safety in the second, sacking Deramus in the end zone and forcing a fumble. Tuskegee would right itself.
Deramus threw the first of his trio of touchdown passes to Javarrius Cheatham. A 34-yard pitch and catch turned into six and a a tie game between the two teams.
After the half, the momentum shifted back in favor of the Panthers. CAU returned a fumble 42 yards to regain the lead.
This was the point in the game when Tuskegee showed why it was the pre-season favorite to win the SWAC West.
Down 17-10 the Golden Tigers were able to overcome adversity. Deramus and Cheatham decided the first touchdown connection was nice but another would be better. In the beginning moments of the fourth quarter, the Tuskegee quarterback and wide receiver hooked up again from 3 yards out. Tie game.
And then with 8:16 left to play, the game winner to Ramzy was thrown. Dagger.
Ricky Norris led the defense with nine tackles and two interceptions were turned in by the secondary.
Tuskegee will play its home opener next Saturday against Missouri S&T. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.