ASU student shot, robbed on campus

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an Alabama State University student was shot and then robbed on campus early Sunday morning.
The ASU Police Department confirms the victim was shot sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South University Drive. The 19-year-old victim’s vehicle was then stolen.
ASU police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
The stolen vehicle is a gray 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, though a license plate number was not immediately available.
ASU police have not provided any information on a possible suspect/s but said the case is under active criminal investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call ASU police at 334-229-4400 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.