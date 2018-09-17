Central Alabama Red Cross sends help to the Carolinas

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The state says it is sending personnel and resources, including power and electric companies, to help residents in the Carolinas affected by hurricane Florence.
Central Alabama American Red Cross is also ready to respond to help those in need. According to the disaster program manager, an emergency response vehicle has been sent east and will be manned by two volunteers.
The vehicle will be on standby to hear from authorities on where they are needed the most. They will also feed the community and hand out cleanup kits.
If you’d like to volunteer with the Red Cross, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
