Covington County bridge at center of controversy

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Pigeon Creek Bridge between McKenzie and Red Level is closed and residents like Dale Griffin aren’t too happy about it.
Residents don’t dispute the bridge, which was built in 1929, is old and in dire need of repairs. What they do believe is that the bridge should have been maintained over the years.
Griffin says the bridge played a vital role in helping her brother stay alive in his fight with cancer which he subsequently lost a few months later. An ambulance used the bridge to reach Griffin’s brother a few months earlier when he had a medical mishap.
Reporter Bryan Henry is speaking with residents like Griffin and will have more coming up on air, online and on our news app.
