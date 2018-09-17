Eric: Where is Fall?

Average highs for middle September are in the upper 80s, but there’s no whiff of air that cool anywhere close to the area this week.
Monday temperatures will climb back into the lower and middle 90s into the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain very low, and you’ll be lucky if you end up with a quick downpour. Heat index values will surge to 100+ for a few hours this afternoon. With the effects of Florence’s leftovers remaining well to our north, there’s nothing in the overall pattern that will break this late season heat. We expect highs into the lower 90s all week long.
Slightly higher rain chances will build into next weekend, but there’s still nothing major in terms of pattern shifts. Our first real “Fall” cold front is out there somewhere, but it’s not visible just yet.
