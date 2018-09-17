First Alert: Scorching September heat continues

Fall weather fans, reading this forecast discussion is going to be painful. Typing it is a chore, actually, since I count myself among those who are past ready for our third season of the year to arrive. Sadly, it won’t feel anything like fall in the next 7 days, as an unusually hot, muggy pattern persists across Alabama and the Deep South.
Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket into the mid 90s across a big chunk of the state tomorrow; most of our area will end up between 93 and 97 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Factor in a big, gross supply of humidity, and it will feel every bit of 100+ degrees in the afternoon and early evening. Relief will come in the form of isolated afternoon showers and storms, which will cover no more than 20% of the area. So, for the majority of us, it’s another very hot, humid day.
The heat backs down a few degrees by Friday and the weekend, but we’ll still be at or above “normal” for this time of year.
There’s some indication of a cold front approaching Alabama in 7-9 days; it could potentially bring some relief. But, it’s a bit too early to get excited about that possibility just yet.
