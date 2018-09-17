First Alert: Scorching September heat continues

Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket into the mid 90s across a big chunk of the state tomorrow; most of our area will end up between 93 and 97 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Factor in a big, gross supply of humidity, and it will feel every bit of 100+ degrees in the afternoon and early evening. Relief will come in the form of isolated afternoon showers and storms, which will cover no more than 20% of the area. So, for the majority of us, it’s another very hot, humid day.