Missing Child Alert issued for Autauga County boy

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy out of Autauga County, according to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson Luckie went missing from his home in the 2000 block of Autauga County Road 57 sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts or blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Luckie is 5′5″, weighs approximately 160lbs, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He may be riding his black and green 15-speed bicycle.
Anyone with information on Luckie’s location is asked to call Investigator Geon with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or 334-320-0055.
