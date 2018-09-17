Montgomery home heavily damaged after fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A fire left one Montgomery home heavily damaged Monday, according to officials with the fire department.

Montgomery Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 2000 block of Gibson Street. When firefighters arrived to the scene smoke and flames were visible.

The fire was quickly brought under control. MFD officials say the home sustained heavy damage to the living room with smoke damage throughout.

No civilians or personnel were injured.

