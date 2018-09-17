Montgomery’s sanitation workers surprised with appreciation lunch

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Leadership Montgomery gave a big thank you to an important group of Montgomery city workers Thursday.
The Torchbearer Class surprised nearly 300 Montgomery sanitation workers with a buffet lunch at the Embassy Suites downtown.
The event include prizes and “swag bags.”
“We really are just here to say ‘thank you so much for keeping our city clean because we could not do it without you and we appreciate you every day, but we want to be above and beyond today,’” said Leadership Montgomery program manager Naomi Kemp.
