New diabetes monitoring devices may be headed to a school near you

(WSFA/NBC) - While technological updates are a wonderful thing, especially when it comes to medicine, it can also create challenges for school leaders with thousands of kids in their care.
Seven-year-old Milo Hudson, knows what he’s dealing with. Even before he puts on his backpack for his classes, he knows his continuous glucose monitor needs to be in place on his bicep.
Even though Milo is just a child, he knows how to use the device.
"You push it and you put it over here and it goes like this," said Milo.
The CGM, for short, checks blood sugar levels through an app connection on a cell phone. It’s a device so new that some schools are not yet equipped to use this technology. That’s why his dad, Robert, hired an attorney and is petitioning for changes.
"We'd like for them to allow the school nurses or the school health assistants to monitor the CGM of very young children," said Robert Hudson.
We learned a school nurse can monitor a child's blood sugar with the prick of a finger, but they are *not currently using the downloadable CGM app.
Milo says even without the app or a finger prick, he knows his sugar is likely low when it's tough for him to concentrate.
The monitors collect a reading automatically every five to 15 minutes.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News (NBC). All rights reserved.