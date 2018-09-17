4 people injured in wreck involving Sylacauga school bus

SYLACAUGA, AL (WBRC) - Four people were hurt when a vehicle rear-ended a school bus on Odena Road near Pope Circle in Sylacauga Monday morning.
Kelley Wassermann, Director of Communications for the Sylacauga City School System, says the bus was carrying 31 elementary to high school aged students.
None of the students were injured, but some parents took their children to the emergency room to get checked out as a precaution.
The bus driver was not injured.
Wassermann says every school has a nurse and counselor, and both will be checking on the students throughout the day.
Wassermann says four people were in the vehicle that rear-ended the school bus. Three people from that vehicle went to Coosa Valley Medical Center. A fourth person went to UAB Hospital.
None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Wassermann says a student was driving that vehicle.
