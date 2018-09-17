S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness

SARASOTA, FL (WIS/RNN) - Ashleigh Gilleland, of Myrtle Beach, fled the Palmetto State as Florence approached the East Coast last week, WIS reports.
She fled to Sarasota, FL and after making a stop, she returned to her car and found a note with a gift card and $5 in her windshield on Sunday. The note said:
Gilleland was taken aback by the kindness and knows she will pay if forward in the future.
"This was left on my windshield outside of Wings N Weenies in Sarasota, Florida," she wrote on Facebook. "This just made my day. I’m so happy to know there are still great people in the world. Always pay it forward! Thank you, Chelsey, I wish I could thank you in person. God Bless!"
Gilleland said she plans to make her way back to South Carolina Monday and that her she and her family are well and safe.
