Scorching heat, stifling humidity...

A nasty combination of heat and humidity will continue for the next several days across the state. Expect afternoon temperatures in the low and mid 90s through the end of the work week, with only a few isolated, mainly afternoon showers and storms popping up. Most of us stay dry each day.
Rain chances will climb slightly by the weekend, but the heat and humidity stay in place.
A cold front *could* bring some relief in 7-9 days, but it’s too early to get our hopes up. For now, Summer is here to stay.
