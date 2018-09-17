Father federally charged after child brings stolen gun to Blossomwood Elementary

Immediately after this happened, the P.E. teacher responding to the incident did exactly what she was supposed to do. She made sure the injured student received first aid. She contacted campus security and worked to ensure that all of the students in her class were safe. Campus security coordinated with Huntsville Police, who promptly responded to the scene and made sure that the gun was removed from the school. We never put the campus on lockdown because this was an accident. Once the accident occurred, no other students were in danger. The school was safe, and class continued for our students.