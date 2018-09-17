Suspect wanted after robbery at Dothan gas station

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed a convenience store Sunday.
According to police, during the early morning hours Sunday a gunman went inside the Circle K on Ross Clark Circle and demanded money.
Police say the suspect then ran from the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is asked to call the department at 615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 793-7000.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.