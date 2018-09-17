2 tractor-trailers collide on I-65 in south Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers in south Alabama.
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 69 in Escambia County.
Troopers say at least one person has been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation and clean-up resources are on the scene. One of the commercial trucks was hauling used oil, which is leaking, Troopers confirmed. It wasn’t immediately clear what the other vehicle was carrying, if anything.
“Traffic will be impacted for an extended amount of time...” Lt. Byron “Joe” Piggott with ALEA said.
One lane is said to be open but commuters should expect delays or seek an alternate route.
