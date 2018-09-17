We’ve been mispronouncing Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen’s names this whole time

(RNN) - We’ve all been there: That unfortunate moment when we realize we’ve been mispronouncing someone’s name.
It’s not a great feeling. We’re usually quick to apologize and make a mental note to pronounce it correctly going forward.
Well, prepare to feel that way again because we’ve been mispronouncing the names of pop star Ariana Grande and model Chrissy Teigen.
Grande did an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple’s Beats 1 back in August. As they approached the subject of marriage, she was asked if she would take her husband's last name, keep hers or hyphenate.
Then she revealed it’s pronounced “Gran-dee,” not “Gron-day.”
"My grandparents said [Grandee]. My brother kind of changed it to [Gron-day] because [Grandee] was kind of like the Americanized version of it," she explained. "I grew up saying [Grandee]."
A clip of the interview began circulating on Twitter. One user remarked how kind Grande is to listen to so many people mispronounce her name for so long and never get upset.
Then another user pointed out how people mispronounce Teigen’s name all the time. Teigen chimed in and confirmed that it is actually pronounced “Tie-gen” and not “Tee-gen.”
“I’m tired of living this lie,” Teigen said in a video she posted on Twitter Sunday evening. “It’s ‘Tie-gen.’”
Seeking backup, Teigen then turned the camera towards her mother and asked, “Isn’t it, mom?”
“Yep,” her mother responded.
Whether or not the correct pronunciations of their names will catch on remains to be seen. Grande seems far too kind to correct you and Teigen has said she gave up correcting people a long time ago.
Even so, if you know better, you should do better.
