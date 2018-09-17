Woman charged with smuggling drugs into daughter’s prison

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A woman connected to a high-profile Elmore County child abuse case was arrested over the weekend.
Dorothy Lee (Dot) Faust, 67, is charged with promoting prison contraband second degree and was arrested while visiting Tutwiler Prison, Alabama Department of Corrections officials said.
ADOC officials say Faust was attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison. After entering the facility, Faust admitted to having a package containing suboxone she was intending on passing to an inmate she was visiting.
Faust’s daughter Hallee McLeod is serving time in Tutwiler for aggravated child abuse.
McLeod was arrested in 2015 after her son, Winston was found non-responsive in the back seat of her boyfriend’s car in Panama City.
Bay County, FL deputies found the child under a blanket with his eyes open, dried blood on his lips and a laceration on his head. There was also a bag containing several loaded handguns next to him. Investigators determined the child had received the injuries in Elmore County.
The child’s injuries were so significant it sparked the Alabama Legislature to increase the penalty for child abuse." to a Class A Felony, calling the bill package “Winston’s Law."
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.