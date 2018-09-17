21-year-old charged with shooting into Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 21-year-old is facing a felony charge after court documents say he shot into a Montgomery home.
Phillip Wimberly is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
According to the arrest affidavit, Wimberly was seen by the victim shooting an unknown firearm into the victim’s home. Two of the projectiles entered into the glass window of the living room, striking the TV, and another came through the outside wall near the front door.
Wimberly was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $20,000 bond.
