Investigation underway after 83-year-old killed in Opelika crash

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a crash that killed an 83-year-old man Monday in Lee County.
Opelika police and fighters responded to the single vehicle crash just before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway.
The driver, whose name has not been released at this time, was pronounced dead on the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
The victim’s death is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334)705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
