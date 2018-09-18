ADOC associate commissioner placed on leave pending investigation into misconduct allegations

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections Associate Commissioner Grantt Culliver was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an Alabama Attorney General's Office investigation.
According to a statement from ADOC, written allegations of misconduct were filed against Culliver. The ADOC says it will provide additional information at the “appropriate time.”
Read the full statement below:
“Associate Commissioner Grantt Culliver was placed on administrative leave September 14, 2018, pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Written allegations of misconduct by Mr. Culliver filed with the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Office of Inspector General prompted the investigation. The ADOC will not provide any further comment while the investigation is ongoing but will provide additional information at the appropriate time.”
