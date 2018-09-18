AL gubernatorial candidates share priorities, accomplishments

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and Democrat Walt Maddox are both vying for the state’s highest office. Both spoke at the Alabama Retired State Employees’ Association and Alabama Public Employees’ Advocacy League last week.
One of Maddox’s top priority is to expand Medicaid.
“If we do not expand Medicaid, rural hospitals in Alabama will continue to close,” he said. “The expansion of Medicaid will be the greatest economic proposal in the state’s history.”
Maddox also wants to pass the Alabama Education Lottery.
“We know through polling this is a number more than 75 percent of Alabamians believe its time has come,” Maddox said. He believes a lottery will help generate revenue to put into place universal Pre-K and a college scholarship program that can also go toward workforce development.
“The next workforce is going to have to be more technology driven and savvy than any generation in American history,”Tuscaloosa’s mayor explained.
When asked her thoughts on Medicaid expansion, Gov. Ivey said it is an ongoing discussion with Alabama’s ‘bare bones budget for Medicaid.’
“Medicaid expansion is desirable, perhaps, but how are you going to pay for it?” Ivey questioned.
With the lottery, Ivey said she is not pushing for it, but instead focusing on job growth.
“If you want to have a lottery, the legislature first has to address the issue of it’s a constitutional amendment,” she said. “The people of Alabama would have to vote on it and I certainly support the people of Alabama having the right to vote.”
During Ivey’s speech, she touted Alabama’s economic growth.
“We’ve experienced the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s history,” she touted. “Our state is on a good path for a future of prosperity.”
Ivey also said working with the legislature allowed for more state troopers to be put on the roads.
“That’s the reason we provided more funding so that ALEA could hire and train and equip more troopers.”
She said there were 313 troopers when she took office and by February plans to have more than 400.
During his speech, Maddox continued the pressure for Ivey to debate.
“Now my opponent does not, yet, want to engage in a meaningful debate on who wants to chart a course to a brighter future,” Maddox said. “And thus far the dialogue has been about monuments and mountain oysters and things that a governor has no responsibility over.”
Ivey said she has a full-time job as governor and finding time to address her opponent’s objectives is not on her agenda.
“I have no plans to debate my opponent. Alabamians know my record," she stated. “They know what I stand for. I’m out amongst them every day. They know we’re creating jobs, putting folks back to work and working to improve education, so I don’t need to debate.”
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
