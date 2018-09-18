Alabama workers deploy to help Florence victims

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved out of now post-tropical cyclone Florence's path, Alabama Department of Health employees moved in.
Twenty nurses and two logistics coordinators from across Alabama deployed Saturday at the request of the state of North Carolina - now flooded and desperate for help.
“They’re part of a nurse strike team . What they do is come into an area and provide medical support,” said Michael Huff, one of the logistics coordinators on the aid trip.
The group bounces from shelter to shelter providing basic medical assistance and emergency medical care for those forced from their home, “Don’t have their medication, they may be sick, they may not be able to get to a hospital,” said Huff.
They also provide relief to the local nurses staffed to work the shelters.
“When we got in yesterday [Sunday], some of those nurses hadn’t been home in 4 days,” said Huff. “Our nurses were able to get in there and take over and let them get home and see their family for a little while and get some rest.”
During the two days they’ve been in North Carolina, Huff and his team of 10 of the nurses have helped at two shelters. Right now, they’re stationed at a shelter in Goldsboro, NC.
But getting to North Carolina to help wasn’t easy. The Director of the Center for Emergency Preparedness called this one of the toughest deployments of personnel they’ve undertaken. The roughly 8 1/2 hour drive from Montgomery to Raleigh, North Carolina took more than 14 hours.
And for a moment, there was concern about whether it would happen.
“As we got off the interstate, even though a lot of gas stations had power, they were not able to process credit cards and they were only taking cash, so we had a handful of gas stations and we had long lines already starting to form," Huff explained. "With four vehicles we didn’t have enough cash on us to be trying to buy gas. Luckily we had enough to get to Raleigh to get to the base camp.”
In addition to gas concerns, dangerous detours followed.
“Was forced to follow detour routes through back roads and we actually had to cross a road that had water going over it just to keep getting to our destination. It was definitely a challenge,” Huff explained.
Huff says the second team of 10 nurses and logistic coordinators didn’t make it to their destination close to Wilmington, NC on Sunday.
“They got close and they had to turn around and go through multiple cross country routes and try to get away from Wilmington because the flooding was getting worse. The crew is working today to try and get to the destination."
The teams are expected to serve for a maximum of 14 days and Huff believes they’ll be working the whole time. Especially as the threat of more catastrophic flooding from swollen waterways looms. The river located near Goldsboro is already above flood stage and Huff says it’s expected to crest Tuesday.
“Really expecting another big wave of water and with that flooding probably a huge influx of people who have been kicked from their homes,” Huff assessed.
Huff says people back home can assist by donating to a reputable relief agency or animal relief group to help with the pets who are also impacted by the storm.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.