Auburn looks ahead after heartbreaking loss at home

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn is coming off a heartbreaking loss at Jordan-Hare, where the Bengal Tigers snapped a 13 home game winning streak.
“We’re coming off a tough loss but we have to move forward to Arkansas.” Gus Malzahn said. “There’s no doubt in my mind we’ll rebound. We’re still a good team.”
No. 9 Auburn welcomes the Razorbacks to the Plains this Saturday, a team that has only won one game so far this year.
Against LSU the lack of run game was concerning to Coach Malzahn and it’s something they’ll look to improve upon this Saturday. “In order to win a Championship in this league you have to be able to run the football effectively and I think that will still prove to be true.” said Malzahn.
JaTarvious Whitlow had 104 yards rushing on 22 carries including a 7 yard touchdown against LSU, and Coach Malzahn isn’t ready to see what running back will trot out there first on Saturday against the Bengal Tigers.
Kick is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
