Auburn says ‘thank you’ with 3D Samford Hall light show

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - If you were in the area of Auburn University Friday or Saturday nights, you couldn’t miss it. The university’s signature building, Samford Hall, took center stage for a thank you performance.
The building, which has stood for more than a century wrapped in orangish-red brick, came to multi-colored life as the canvas for a crowd-pleasing event reminiscent of a Disney World production.
The entire front facade of Samford Hall was illuminated with a light display as a way for the university to say thanks to those who have donated to its campaign “Because This is Auburn."
To put on the 3D projection experience, it took eight video projectors and nearly a year of mapping and project planning, Auburn University’s student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman, reported.
Considered a wild success, the Because This is Auburn campaign has raised $1.2 billion for the university and has created more than 2,100 scholarships and 100 new professorships, the university said.
