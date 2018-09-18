Charges dropped against Butler County coroner-elect

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A charge filed against the coroner-elect of Butler County have been dropped, according to documents signed by both parties and the district attorney’s office.
Coroner-elect Ollie Scott was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Sept. 6, according to Sheriff Kenny Harden, after reportedly getting into a verbal altercation with a man in which Scott was accused of pulling a gun and making a threat.
According to the document, the victim, identified as John Thompson, withdrew the warrant on Sept. 14.
Kenneth Crum, president of the Butler County Concerned Citizens and a Scott campaign aide, provided documentation of the withdrawn charge and released a statement on Scott’s behalf.
Crum said Scott wanted to thank his supporters and to begin to focus on being the best coroner he can be.
Scott won the Democratic nomination for coroner in the June primaries. Since no Republican sought the office, Scott will win the November general election without opposition.
