East AL man accused of propositioning child for sex

VALLEY, AL (WSFA) - A Chambers County man has been arrested and charged with several counts after allegedly sexually harassing a woman and a young girl in Valley.
Joshua Kent, 30, faces three charges: indecent exposure, enticing a child, and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
Law enforcement says in early September, a 10-year-old girl reported to a school resource officer that for two days, a man pulled up next to her in a black SUV while she was walking to school and propositioned her for sex.
Officers were on the lookout for the suspect the following day but he did not show up.
Several days later, a 24-year-old woman reported a man in a black SUV was watching her as she walked through a public parking lot. As she got closer to the vehicle, she told police she noticed he had his genitals exposed and appeared to be fondling himself.
Investigators created a photo line-up based on the tag number of the vehicle and both victims positively identified Kent as the man they had seen.
Kent was arrested at his home and brought to the Valley Police Department. He is currently in the Chambers County Detention Facility waiting for a bond hearing.
