Editorial: Hurricane Florence

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hurricane Florence has come and gone, but her destruction to property and to lives will be felt and remembered for years to come. The property damage has been estimated at somewhere between 17 and 20 billion dollars. We won’t know for some time the full effects from the flooding that continues well after the storm.
If there is a positive that comes out of these types of natural disasters it would be how everyone comes together as a community. People share food, water, and comforts such as air conditioning or a hot shower if they happen to have a generator. Not sure why, but tragedy many times brings out the best in people.
As we have before, WSFA is teaming up with the Red Cross to show the fine people in the Carolinas we are here for them. Thursday, September 20th beginning at 11 a.m. and throughout the day until 7 p.m. we will be conducting a telethon to help raise funds for those affected by Florence.
The Red Cross provides the best and most efficient way for your dollars to help those living in the storm ravaged areas. I hope you will join us in our effort to help and hope you will find it in your hearts and wallets to be generous. Once again it will be an opportunity for our community to come together to help others who are in dire need.
Thank you in advance for your generosity!
