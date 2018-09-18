Handgun, wallet stolen from vehicle in Troy

Handgun, wallet stolen from vehicle in Troy
Troy police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are seeking the identity of this vehicle burglary suspect. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | September 17, 2018 at 8:44 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:44 PM

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Photos are being released of a suspect wanted in connection to a vehicle burglary in Troy that involved the theft of a wallet and handgun.

Troy police say the unknown suspect broke into the vehicle in the parking lot of Troy Cable on Sept. 13 around 1:15 p.m.

Detectives say the man stole a Ruger handgun and the victim’s wallet. The suspect then attempted to use the victim’s business credit card at several Montgomery ATMs and gas pumps.

He appears to be driving a gold Ford Escape SUV.

The victim is offering an additional $500 cash reward beyond that of CrimeStoppers' for information that identifies and leads to the arrest of the suspect. Call 334-215-STOP with tips.

