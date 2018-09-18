Handgun, wallet stolen from vehicle in Troy

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Photos are being released of a suspect wanted in connection to a vehicle burglary in Troy that involved the theft of a wallet and handgun.
Troy police say the unknown suspect broke into the vehicle in the parking lot of Troy Cable on Sept. 13 around 1:15 p.m.
Detectives say the man stole a Ruger handgun and the victim’s wallet. The suspect then attempted to use the victim’s business credit card at several Montgomery ATMs and gas pumps.
He appears to be driving a gold Ford Escape SUV.
The victim is offering an additional $500 cash reward beyond that of CrimeStoppers' for information that identifies and leads to the arrest of the suspect. Call 334-215-STOP with tips.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.