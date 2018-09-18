Hot, sunny Tuesday

Rain and storm coverage remains very limited with the vast majority of the area staying dry and sunny. Temperatures run well above normal for the rest of the week as we only slowly transition a few degrees cooler by late week. Keep in mind, average highs are in the middle to upper 80s, so even lower 90s highs are still well above average. A slight increase in rain chances late week will be the only change to the pattern, and even this is rather subtle.