Man charged with abuse after child ingests narcotics

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing child abuse charges after court documents say he failed to get medical attention for his child who ingested narcotics.
Larry Kyle Harper, 34, is charged with one count of child abuse.
According to the arrest affidavit, Harper is charged after an incident which happened in July in the 2600 block of Foshee Road. Harper did not seek medical attention for his child, after the child ingested narcotics. Harper then beat the child with an open hand so that the child would regain consciousness.
The child had visible injuries to the chest and back, the affidavit indicates.
Harper was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $7,500 bond.
